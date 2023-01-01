Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

84,549 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075545
  • Stock #: 55098
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6JU567935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Great car. 1 Owner trade in. Automatic. Wineter tires inc. Heated seats.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

