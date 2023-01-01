$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
84,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10075545
- Stock #: 55098
- VIN: KMHD84LF6JU567935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,549 KM
Vehicle Description
Great car. 1 Owner trade in. Automatic. Wineter tires inc. Heated seats.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
