2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Used
111,265KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1JU552694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63468BXX
- Mileage 111,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Blue Metallic 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL GL | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | GL | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
