Electric Blue Metallic 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL GL | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | GL | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Hyundai Elantra

111,265 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,265KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1JU552694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63468BXX
  • Mileage 111,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Blue Metallic 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL GL | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | GL | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2018 Hyundai Elantra