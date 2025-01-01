Menu
Account
Sign In
4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca<p></p> <p>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p></p> <p>Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

181,803 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Watch This Vehicle
12571172

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12571172
  2. 12571172
  3. 12571172
  4. 12571172
  5. 12571172
  6. 12571172
  7. 12571172
  8. 12571172
  9. 12571172
  10. 12571172
  11. 12571172
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,803KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPD74LFXJH278431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64521AZ
  • Mileage 181,803 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra LE | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra LE | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 181,803 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | 32,875 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 18,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2018 Hyundai Elantra