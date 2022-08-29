Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

21,275 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 9195400
  2. 9195400
  3. 9195400
  4. 9195400
  5. 9195400
  6. 9195400
  7. 9195400
  8. 9195400
  9. 9195400
  10. 9195400
  11. 9195400
  12. 9195400
  13. 9195400
  14. 9195400
  15. 9195400
  16. 9195400
  17. 9195400
  18. 9195400
  19. 9195400
  20. 9195400
  21. 9195400
  22. 9195400
  23. 9195400
  24. 9195400
  25. 9195400
  26. 9195400
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9195400
  • Stock #: 597197
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1JU579197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,275 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 85,359 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 21,275 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,679 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory