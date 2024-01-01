$17,891+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$17,891
+ taxes & licensing
140,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K22AA7JU158721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,118 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
