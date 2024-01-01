Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 LUXURY EDITION | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

82,327 KM

Details Description Features

Sport 2.4 Luxury LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
82,327KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLB0JH079977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63674A
  • Mileage 82,327 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 LUXURY EDITION | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF |

4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

