2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC)
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC)
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
133,528KM
VIN 5NMZUDLB0JH094009
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 094009
- Mileage 133,528 KM
This vehicle is being sold AS TRADED. Please do NOT email in regarding what this vehicle needs for safety or what's wrong with the vehicle, as we do not pre-inspect our AS-IS vehicles. We price them inexpensively for quick sale hoping someone can take advantage of a low price trade-in. You are more than welcome to test drive the vehicle around the block for a short 4-5 minute test drive. WE OFFER TO ALL OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS’ PARTS AT COST TO CERTIFY THIS VEHICLE. By our dealership standard, we do NOT certify vehicles under 2011 as we only have 2 onsite mechanics and over 150 vehicles in stock. Thus, by OMVIC regulation we must say: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for us as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2021 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honored to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1000 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please give us a call at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full list of inventory and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Alternate Numbers1-800-894-9333
