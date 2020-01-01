Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,386KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4410630
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Previous daily rental. Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-9pm and Saturday 9am-6pm. Over 200 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener, Ontario N2C 1L4 1-877-895-0886. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Controls
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Blind Spot Monitor

