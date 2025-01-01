Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cyl All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry. Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Heated Seats, USB and AUX Input, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, well maintained, Low KMs, Only 102,144 Kms, Asking $15,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

102,144 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT, All Wheel Drive, Low Kms, Keyless, Alloys,

Watch This Vehicle
12432553

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT, All Wheel Drive, Low Kms, Keyless, Alloys,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12432553
  2. 12432553
  3. 12432553
  4. 12432553
  5. 12432553
  6. 12432553
  7. 12432553
  8. 12432553
  9. 12432553
  10. 12432553
  11. 12432553
  12. 12432553
  13. 12432553
  14. 12432553
  15. 12432553
  16. 12432553
  17. 12432553
  18. 12432553
  19. 12432553
  20. 12432553
  21. 12432553
  22. 12432553
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,144KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMZTDLB8JH054005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,144 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry. Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Heated Seats, USB and AUX Input, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, well maintained, Low KMs, Only 102,144 Kms, Asking $15,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Ford Explorer XLT 160,792 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Ford Focus SE 92,065 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Honda Accord EX-L 194,020 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport