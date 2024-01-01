Menu
White 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited LIMITED | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 4D Sedan 2.4L I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners rate this generation of Sonata highly for its spacious and upscale cabin, generous trunk space, and an easy-to-drive, effortless character, backed by good highway manners and solid all-around comfort. The navigation system, and the refinement from the powertrain, were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Hyundai Sonata

115,137 KM

$CALL

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
115,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF8JH712977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63687A
  • Mileage 115,137 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sedan 2.4L I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Owners rate this generation of Sonata highly for its spacious and upscale cabin, generous trunk space, and an easy-to-drive, effortless character, backed by good highway manners and solid all-around comfort. The navigation system, and the refinement from the powertrain, were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

548-490-3809

