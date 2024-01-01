$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Limited LIMITED | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI |
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Limited LIMITED | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF8JH712977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63687A
- Mileage 115,137 KM
Vehicle Description
White 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited LIMITED | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF |
4D Sedan 2.4L I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Owners rate this generation of Sonata highly for its spacious and upscale cabin, generous trunk space, and an easy-to-drive, effortless character, backed by good highway manners and solid all-around comfort. The navigation system, and the refinement from the powertrain, were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2018 Hyundai Sonata