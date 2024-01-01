Menu
1 Owner no accident trade in. Very well maintained. 2.0L SE AWD with panoramic moonroof. Blind spot detection with Lane Change Assist. Leather heated seats. Rearview camera. Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Vehicle Stability Management. Anti-theft engine immobilizer. 

2018 Hyundai Tucson

136,683 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE Pano/Leather/AWD

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE Pano/Leather/AWD

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA40JU634140

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,683 KM

1 Owner no accident trade in. Very well maintained. 2.0L SE AWD with panoramic moonroof. Blind spot detection with Lane Change Assist. Leather heated seats. Rearview camera. Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Vehicle Stability Management. Anti-theft engine immobilizer. 

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2018 Hyundai Tucson