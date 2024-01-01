$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE 2.0L
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,930KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A40JU794227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63545A
- Mileage 79,930 KM
Vehicle Description
White 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE SE | FWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SE | FWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 164hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
