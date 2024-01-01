$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE 2.0L
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE 2.0L
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,297KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J33A46JU795902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,297 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2020 RAM 3500 Laramie 48,144 KM $66,999 + tax & lic
2024 Kia EV9 Land w/Premium Package KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 8,062 KM $73,999 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 71,304 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2018 Hyundai Tucson