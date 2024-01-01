Menu
Account
Sign In
Coliseum Gray 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 175hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.<br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)<br><br>Reviews:<br> * Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Hyundai Tucson

97,295 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate 1.6T ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate 1.6T ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,295KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA28JU654134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P63908A
  • Mileage 97,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Coliseum Gray 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 175hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 AS IS | GS | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 AS IS | GS | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 211,931 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited LIMITED | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited LIMITED | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 95,010 KM $20,839 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fusion AS IS | SEL | AUTO | AC | POWER GRAOUP | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Ford Fusion AS IS | SEL | AUTO | AC | POWER GRAOUP | 218,882 KM $4,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson