2018 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate 1.6T ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
97,295KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA28JU654134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P63908A
- Mileage 97,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Coliseum Gray 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 175hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
