2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE 2.0L SE | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Used
132,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J2CA44JU789972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64859AJ
- Mileage 132,607 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 3814 kilometers below market average!
Black 4D Sport Utility 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2018 Hyundai Tucson