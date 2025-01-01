Menu
Odometer is 3814 kilometers below market average!

Black 4D Sport Utility 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Awards:
 * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Reviews:
 * Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Hyundai Tucson

132,607 KM

2018 Hyundai Tucson

132,607 KM

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L SE | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

12905675

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L SE | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
132,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J2CA44JU789972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64859AJ
  • Mileage 132,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 3814 kilometers below market average!

Black 4D Sport Utility 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

