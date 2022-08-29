$24,597+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-4400
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE 2.0L SE | FWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9299572
- Stock #: OP4520A
- VIN: KM8J33A43JU795923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 100,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
SE | FWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 2.0L DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic
Winter White
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
