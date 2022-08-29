Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

100,148 KM

Details Description Features

$24,597

+ tax & licensing
$24,597

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L SE | FWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L SE | FWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,597

+ taxes & licensing

100,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9299572
  • Stock #: OP4520A
  • VIN: KM8J33A43JU795923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4520A
  • Mileage 100,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

SE | FWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 2.0L DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic
Winter White

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

