2018 Infiniti QX60

92,932 KM

Details

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2018 Infiniti QX60

2018 Infiniti QX60

3.0t LUXE AWD

2018 Infiniti QX60

3.0t LUXE AWD

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

92,932KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9060310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,932 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDE: NAVIGATION SYSTEM - LEATHER INTERIOR - 360 VIEW CAMERA - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - LANE KEEP ASSIST - RADAR CRUISE CONTROL - POWER HEATED SEATS - POWER MOONROOF - SMART KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - REMOTE STARTER - ALL POWER OPTIONS & MUCH MORE

***CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED***

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS GOOD/BAD/SLOW/NO CREDIT, RATES START FROM ONLY 4.75% O.A.C... MAKE NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS WITH $0 DOWN O.A.C... NO HIDDEN FEES! EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT 145 OTTAWA ST SOUTH, KITCHENER ON, OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.REDLINE-MOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

519-841-0189
