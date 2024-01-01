2018 International 4300

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Attention Landscapers & Contractors: Diesel, Low hours, one Owner, Fleet maintained, ((( Hydrolic brakes so you can drive it with G license ))), Sold with Safety, Annual inspection & emission test, Standalone heating unit for the cabin, 260 hp Cummins engine, 40000 LB towing Capacity on Pintle hook, the unit is ready to work and will not disappoint you, Financing & leasing options available, as low as 7.49% OAC (Open Loan), See it today, drive it tomorrow, if the unit is online, it is available.</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14pt; font-weight: bolder;>We Finance,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p>

2018 International 4300

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 International 4300

6.7 L Cummins,Dump Body,Allison Automatic,124000KM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 International 4300

6.7 L Cummins,Dump Body,Allison Automatic,124000KM

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,000KM
Fair Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Attention Landscapers & Contractors: Diesel, Low hours, one Owner, Fleet maintained, ((( Hydrolic brakes so you can drive it with G license ))), Sold with Safety, Annual inspection & emission test, Standalone heating unit for the cabin, 260 hp Cummins engine, 40000 LB towing Capacity on Pintle hook, the unit is ready to work and will not disappoint you, Financing & leasing options available, as low as 7.49% OAC (Open Loan), See it today, drive it tomorrow, if the unit is online, it is available.

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2018 International 4300 6.7 L Cummins,Dump Body,Allison Automatic,124000KM for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 International 4300 6.7 L Cummins,Dump Body,Allison Automatic,124000KM 124,000 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 International 4300 6.7L Cummins Diesel,Allison Automatic Transmission for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 International 4300 6.7L Cummins Diesel,Allison Automatic Transmission 78,000 KM $84,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline TOURING for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 180,313 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2018 International 4300