2018 International 4300
6.7 L Cummins,Dump Body,Allison Automatic,120000KM
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Attention Landscapers & Contractors: Diesel, Low hours, one Owner, Fleet maintained, ((( Hydrolic brakes so you can drive it with G license ))), Sold with Safety, Annual inspection & emission test, Standalone heating unit for the cabin, 260 hp Cummins engine, 40000 LB towing Capacity on Pintle hook, the unit is ready to work and will not disappoint you, Financing & leasing options available, as low as 7.49% OAC (Open Loan), See it today, drive it tomorrow, if the unit is online, it is available.
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770