$26,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
30t R-Sport - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
30t R-Sport - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,807KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4077
- Mileage 90,807 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
Here comes a beautiful Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport 30t with all the right options! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, upgraded two tone leather seats, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, Meridian audio system, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $26,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Jaguar F-PACE