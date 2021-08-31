$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
With a roomy back seat and trunk, obedient steering, and competent handling, this Jaguar XF offers luxury in a very British way. This 2018 Jaguar XF is for sale today.
Possessing an unrivaled combination of style and substance, this Jaguar XF delivers an utterly seductive blend of design, dynamics, and refinement to create a car that offers true excitement. All enhanced by state-of-the-art technologies that keep you connected and entertained. This XF is one of the most dynamic premium sport sedans in its competitive field. This sedan has 49,354 kms. It's yulong white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Permanent locking hubs
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Fuel Type: Diesel
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Aluminum shift knob trim
Tires: Profile: 40
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 945 mm
Rear Head Room: 970 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Power child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian
Overall height: 1,457 mm
InControl Apps
InControl PROTECT
Overall Width: 1,987 mm
Max cargo capacity: 505 L
Wheelbase: 2,960 mm
Overall Length: 4,954 mm
Piano black/aluminum door trim
Curb weight: 1,701 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
1 USB port
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights