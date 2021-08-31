2018 Jaguar XF

$37,999 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 3 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7770060

Stock #: DK4303A

VIN: SAJBK4FN3JCY70808

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DK4303A

Mileage 49,354 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Permanent locking hubs Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Driver seat memory Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Aluminum dash trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Fuel Type: Diesel Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Memorized Settings including steering wheel Aluminum shift knob trim Tires: Profile: 40 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Total Number of Speakers: 11 Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 945 mm Rear Head Room: 970 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Front Head Room: 953 mm Power child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian Overall height: 1,457 mm InControl Apps InControl PROTECT Overall Width: 1,987 mm Max cargo capacity: 505 L Wheelbase: 2,960 mm Overall Length: 4,954 mm Piano black/aluminum door trim Curb weight: 1,701 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system 1 USB port Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

