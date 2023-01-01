Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

112,854 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Altitude 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

2018 Jeep Compass

Altitude 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,854KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10396953
  Stock #: 3696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3696
  • Mileage 112,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- Well serviced


Just landed is a sporty Jeep Compass Altitude 4X4 with all the right features! This compact SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very strong! Well cared for since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, 4X4, factory remote start, upgraded alloys, fog lights, cloth interior with leather trim, power driver seat, power trunk, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC.


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

