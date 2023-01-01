$23,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Altitude 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
112,854KM
Used
- Stock #: 3696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,854 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- Well serviced
Just landed is a sporty Jeep Compass Altitude 4X4 with all the right features! This compact SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very strong! Well cared for since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, 4X4, factory remote start, upgraded alloys, fog lights, cloth interior with leather trim, power driver seat, power trunk, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC.
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
