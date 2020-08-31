Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

32,822 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

North 1 Owner Very Clean

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

North 1 Owner Very Clean

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 5735910
  2. 5735910
  3. 5735910
  4. 5735910
Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,822KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5735910
  • Stock #: 54220
  • VIN: 3C4NJCBBXJT108455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 54220
  • Mileage 32,822 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Enter n Go with remote proximity entry. Cold Weather Group. Front heated seats. Windshield wiper de icer. Heated steering wheel. Remote start system. 18x7 polished alum w/Black pockets. ParkView Rear Back Up Camera. Tilt/telescoping steering column. Hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming. Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack. Second row remote USB port. All Speed Traction Control. Electronic Roll Mitigation. Trailer Sway Control. 1 owner evry clean and no accidents.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 76,064 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass No...
 32,822 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 Foos...
 134,500 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory