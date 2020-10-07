Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

76,639 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland Safety Group

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland Safety Group

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 6003195
  2. 6003195
  3. 6003195
  4. 6003195
  5. 6003195
  6. 6003195
  7. 6003195
  8. 6003195
  9. 6003195
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6003195
  • Stock #: 54256
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG9JC170986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,639 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner No Accidents. GPS navigation. 8.4 inch touchscreen. 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer. 20x8 inch Tech Grey aluminum wheels. Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst. Fwd Collision Warn/Active Braking. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop. Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist. Dual pane panoramic sunroof. Heated steering wheel. Front heated seats. Front ventilated seats. Second row heated seats. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Incredible trade.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2018 Toyota Camry XS...
 34,069 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 118,231 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 145,031 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory