2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

78,727 KM

Details

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk Luxury

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk Luxury

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6003198
  • Stock #: 54255
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG4JC243472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,727 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accidents. Blind Spot Monitoring Rear Cross Path Detection. LED daytime running lights. CommandView dual pane panoramic sunroof. Rain sensing windshield wipers. Automatic headlamp levelling system. Nappa leather faced front vented bucket seats. Underbody skid plate. Class IV hitch receiver. Remote start system. ParkView Rear Back Up Camera. Quadra Lift air suspension. Keyless Enter n Go with push button start. Quadra Drive II 4x4 System. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

