2018 Jeep Wrangler

41,244 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

Unlimited Sport S

Unlimited Sport S

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

  • Listing ID: 5349029
  • Stock #: 54144
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG5JW153939

41,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,244 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner with a clean CarFax. Convenience Group. Remote start system. 8 speed automatic transmission. Black Jeep Freedom Top hardtop. NEW BODY STYLE!!!! Hill Descent Control. Tip start. Power, heated exterior mirrors. Power windows with front one touch down. Remote keyless entry. Security alarm.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

