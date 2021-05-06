Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

72,097 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7053545
  • Stock #: 54426
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG1JL801374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 72,097 KM

Vehicle Description

4 lift. With 35s on vision rims. Extended warranty Gold package up to 140,000km or May of 2023. Black Sunrider Soft Top. Audio jack input for mobile devices. 8 speakers. Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Torx tool kit. Cruise control. Air conditioning. Electronic Roll Mitigation. Hill Start Assist. Traction Control. Sentry Key antitheft engine immobilizer. Dana 30 next generation solid front axle. Command Trac part time shift on the fly 4x4 sys. Extremely clean with no accidents.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

