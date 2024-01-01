$14,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX One Owner
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable ride that combines efficiency and style? Look no further than the 2018 Kia Forte LX Manual!
Key Features:
- Efficient Performance: With its manual transmission, experience a smooth and responsive drive every time you hit the road.
- Sleek Design: The Forte LX boasts a modern exterior design that turns heads wherever you go.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy spacious seating, intuitive controls, and advanced features for an enjoyable driving experience.
- Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey.
Special Offer: Our unbeatable deals make owning the 2018 Kia Forte LX Manual more affordable than ever!
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish vehicle at an incredible price! Visit our dealership today and take the 2018 Kia Forte LX Manual for a test drive!
519-893-1501