2018 Kia Forte

51,633 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX One Owner

2018 Kia Forte

LX One Owner

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

51,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFK4A77JE233616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade.  2018 Kia Forte LX Manual: Unbeatable Deal!

Looking for a reliable ride that combines efficiency and style? Look no further than the 2018 Kia Forte LX Manual!

Key Features:

  • Efficient Performance: With its manual transmission, experience a smooth and responsive drive every time you hit the road.
  • Sleek Design: The Forte LX boasts a modern exterior design that turns heads wherever you go.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy spacious seating, intuitive controls, and advanced features for an enjoyable driving experience.
  • Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey.

Special Offer: Our unbeatable deals make owning the 2018 Kia Forte LX Manual more affordable than ever!

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish vehicle at an incredible price! Visit our dealership today and take the 2018 Kia Forte LX Manual for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2018 Kia Forte