OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2018 Kia Forte

69,488 KM

Details

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX+

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,488KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A7XJE187289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,488 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2018 Kia Forte