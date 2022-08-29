Menu

2018 Kia Forte

176,000 KM

Details Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

LX

LX

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226315
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A74JE255361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection




1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

