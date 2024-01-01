$23,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia NIRO
2018 Kia NIRO
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
90,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCE3LC0J5187153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24134A
- Mileage 90,692 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
2018 Kia NIRO