Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2018 Kia NIRO

90,692 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia NIRO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia NIRO

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10890843
  2. 10890843
  3. 10890843
  4. 10890843
  5. 10890843
  6. 10890843
  7. 10890843
  8. 10890843
  9. 10890843
  10. 10890843
  11. 10890843
Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCE3LC0J5187153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24134A
  • Mileage 90,692 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX PREMIUM S for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia Sportage EX PREMIUM S 45,596 KM $28,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE 126,846 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 132,428 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2018 Kia NIRO