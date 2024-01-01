Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2018 Kia NIRO

52,280 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia NIRO

L

2018 Kia NIRO

L

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,280KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCB3LC8J5117151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P24043
  • Mileage 52,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

