2018 Kia Optima

$19,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 7 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10076577

10076577 Stock #: 23365A

23365A VIN: 5XXGT4L3XJG229756

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23365A

Mileage 99,709 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.