OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2018 Kia Optima

71,937 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima

EX Tech

12492124

2018 Kia Optima

EX Tech

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,937KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XXGU4L32JG266958

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # D25456A
  Mileage 71,937 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-571-2828

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2018 Kia Optima