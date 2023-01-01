$137+ tax & licensing
$137
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2018 Kia Soul
EX Tech
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
71,426KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10355001
- Stock #: P23039
- VIN: KNDJP3A50J7593279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 71,426 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Navigation System
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8