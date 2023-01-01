Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Soul

71,426 KM

Details Description Features

$137

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$137

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EX Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul

EX Tech

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10355001
  2. 10355001
  3. 10355001
  4. 10355001
  5. 10355001
  6. 10355001
  7. 10355001
  8. 10355001
Contact Seller

$137

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,426KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10355001
  • Stock #: P23039
  • VIN: KNDJP3A50J7593279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23039
  • Mileage 71,426 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2019 Nissan Kicks S
 149,996 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 97,759 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 128,565 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory