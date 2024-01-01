$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Kia Soul
EV EV
2018 Kia Soul
EV EV
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
48,174KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3AEXJ7034399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P24007
- Mileage 48,174 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
2018 Kia Soul