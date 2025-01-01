Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a practical and reliable vehicle thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this pre-owned 2018 Kia Soul LX at Auto Expo Inc.! This stylish wagon, painted in a sleek grey exterior with a comfortable black interior, offers a winning combination of functionality and modern design. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Soul is ready to handle your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. This vehicle has a respectable 196,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2018 Kia Soul LX is a versatile choice, offering ample cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers. Its user-friendly features make every drive a breeze, while its fuel-efficient gasoline engine helps you save at the pumps. With its reputation for reliability and value, the Kia Soul is a popular choice for drivers looking for a practical, fun-to-drive vehicle.</p><p>Here are a few of the features that make this Kia Soul LX stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Iconic Soul Design:</strong> This vehicle offers a recognizable, boxy design that maximizes interior space and offers a unique aesthetic.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The Souls gasoline engine is known for its impressive fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Smooth and effortless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy plenty of headroom, legroom, and cargo space.</li><li><strong>User-Friendly Features:</strong> The Souls features are designed for simplicity and convenience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Kia Soul

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Soul

LX

Watch This Vehicle
13130561

2018 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 13130561
  2. 13130561
  3. 13130561
  4. 13130561
  5. 13130561
  6. 13130561
  7. 13130561
  8. 13130561
  9. 13130561
  10. 13130561
  11. 13130561
  12. 13130561
  13. 13130561
  14. 13130561
  15. 13130561
  16. 13130561
  17. 13130561
  18. 13130561
  19. 13130561
  20. 13130561
  21. 13130561
  22. 13130561
  23. 13130561
  24. 13130561
  25. 13130561
  26. 13130561
  27. 13130561
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDJN2A22J7527905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a practical and reliable vehicle that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this pre-owned 2018 Kia Soul LX at Auto Expo Inc.! This stylish wagon, painted in a sleek grey exterior with a comfortable black interior, offers a winning combination of functionality and modern design. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Soul is ready to handle your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. This vehicle has a respectable 196,000km on the odometer.

This 2018 Kia Soul LX is a versatile choice, offering ample cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers. Its user-friendly features make every drive a breeze, while its fuel-efficient gasoline engine helps you save at the pumps. With its reputation for reliability and value, the Kia Soul is a popular choice for drivers looking for a practical, fun-to-drive vehicle.

Here are a few of the features that make this Kia Soul LX stand out:

  • Iconic Soul Design: This vehicle offers a recognizable, boxy design that maximizes interior space and offers a unique aesthetic.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The Soul's gasoline engine is known for its impressive fuel economy.
  • Automatic Transmission: Smooth and effortless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of headroom, legroom, and cargo space.
  • User-Friendly Features: The Soul's features are designed for simplicity and convenience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2007 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 Toyota Camry LE 290,184 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MX-3 GS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Mazda MX-3 GS 81,374 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Savana Passenger Van for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 GMC Savana Passenger Van 165,250 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Kia Soul