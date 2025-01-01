$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
LX
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a practical and reliable vehicle that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this pre-owned 2018 Kia Soul LX at Auto Expo Inc.! This stylish wagon, painted in a sleek grey exterior with a comfortable black interior, offers a winning combination of functionality and modern design. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Soul is ready to handle your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. This vehicle has a respectable 196,000km on the odometer.
This 2018 Kia Soul LX is a versatile choice, offering ample cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers. Its user-friendly features make every drive a breeze, while its fuel-efficient gasoline engine helps you save at the pumps. With its reputation for reliability and value, the Kia Soul is a popular choice for drivers looking for a practical, fun-to-drive vehicle.
Here are a few of the features that make this Kia Soul LX stand out:
- Iconic Soul Design: This vehicle offers a recognizable, boxy design that maximizes interior space and offers a unique aesthetic.
- Fuel Efficiency: The Soul's gasoline engine is known for its impressive fuel economy.
- Automatic Transmission: Smooth and effortless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of headroom, legroom, and cargo space.
- User-Friendly Features: The Soul's features are designed for simplicity and convenience.
