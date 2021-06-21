2018 Lexus ES

$33,999 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 5 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7525819

7525819 Stock #: UK1815

UK1815 VIN: 58ABK1GG7JU082884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Satin Cashmere Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,530 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Wood Trim Body-coloured bumpers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Interior Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Proximity Key External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Park Assist Radio data system Remote window operation Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Turn signal in mirrors Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Piano black door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Driver and passenger knee airbags Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Metal-look/piano black dash trim Silver aluminum rims Metal-look/piano black center console trim Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Overall height: 1,450 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 65 L Overall Width: 1,820 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 953 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg Wheelbase: 2,820 mm Front Leg Room: 1,065 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,367 mm Curb weight: 1,620 kg Front Head Room: 953 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Overall Length: 4,910 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,464 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,015 mm AppLink Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low beam projector beam headlights 1 USB port Forward Collision Mitigation : Lexus Safety System+ Power Cargo Access Intuitive Park Assist front and rear reverse sensing system

