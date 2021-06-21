$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
With superb safety scores and smooth quiet ride, this luxury sedan 2018 Lexus ES is definitely worth investing in. This 2018 Lexus ES is for sale today.
Smooth, refined, spacious and absolutely fitted out with high tech standard options that make life easier. This 2018 Lexus ES has a striking body design, making it look even more attractive than it is. Following a long time Lexus tradition, this sedan is polished, smooth and quiet offering a relaxing and assuring driving experience.This sedan has 45,530 kms. It's satin cashmere metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our ES's trim level is 350. Enjoy finer luxury in this ES 350 equipped with a power sunroof, heated and cooled bucket seats, a leather and wood steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity key with push button start, and power cargo access. Style continues on the exterior with a dual polished tailpipe and aluminum alloy wheels. Drive safely with the Lexus Safety System+ with lane keep assist, as well as many other safety features including front and rear parking sensors, backup camera, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Wood Trim, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Wood Trim
Body-coloured bumpers
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Rear View Camera
Park Assist
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Silver aluminum rims
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg
Wheelbase: 2,820 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,065 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Curb weight: 1,620 kg
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Overall Length: 4,910 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,464 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,015 mm
AppLink
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry