2018 Lexus RX

$36,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 3 5 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,355 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Speed Rating: V Black grille w/chrome surround Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Concealed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Genuine wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Type of tires: M+S Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Memorized Settings including steering wheel Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Leg Room: 965 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,790 mm Rear Head Room: 993 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm Blind Spot Detection Fuel Capacity: 73 L Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,895 mm Overall height: 1,720 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm Overall Length: 4,890 mm Front Head Room: 1,002 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,469 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,990 kg SiriusXM Front Leg Room: 1,121 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,660 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,579 L Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Lexus Safety System+

