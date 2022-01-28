2018 Lincoln MKC

$34,786 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 1 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8185401

8185401 Stock #: NK4395A

NK4395A VIN: 5LMTJ3DH0JUL03164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,142 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Aluminum center console trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Total Number of Speakers: 10 Memorized Settings including steering wheel Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Premium Sound Package Aluminum/genuine wood door trim Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Leg Room: 935 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,006 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 983 mm Overall Width: 1,864 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,277 kg Overall Length: 4,552 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,504 L Overall height: 1,656 mm Curb weight: 1,793 kg Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate SYNC 3 SYNC 3 911 Assist Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Vista Roof express open/close glass sunroof Blind Spot Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.