2018 Lincoln MKC
Reserve AWD - Navigation - Sunroof - $235 B/W
66,142KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8185401
- Stock #: NK4395A
- VIN: 5LMTJ3DH0JUL03164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Car and Driver calls the Lincoln MKC a worthy competitor deserving of attention even from European brand die hards. This 2018 Lincoln MKC is for sale today.
This stylish Lincoln MKC offers luxurious appointments, ample passenger and cargo space, and a smooth ride. This MKC also offers a quiet, nimble driving experience that makes it as fun on the highway as it is on a winding country road. This luxury crossover is also value priced for its segment while still being competitive with more expensive rivals. This SUV has 66,142 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our MKC's trim level is Reserve AWD. Upgrade to the Reserve trim and you'll be rewarded with a new level of luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear outboard seats, navigation, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a panoramic vista roof, a heated steering wheel, blind spot display, a foot activated power liftgate, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Display, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
AC power outlet: 1
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Premium Sound Package
Aluminum/genuine wood door trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Leg Room: 935 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Overall Width: 1,864 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,277 kg
Overall Length: 4,552 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,504 L
Overall height: 1,656 mm
Curb weight: 1,793 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Vista Roof express open/close glass sunroof
Blind Spot Display
