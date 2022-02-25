2018 Mazda CX-3

$23,005 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 8 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8418468

8418468 Stock #: UK1907

UK1907 VIN: JM1DKDC71J0327214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1907

Mileage 56,801 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear cross traffic alert Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall height: 1,542 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 944 mm Front Head Room: 976 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Wheelbase: 2,570 mm Leatherette dash trim Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 888 mm Curb weight: 1,262 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm Overall Length: 4,274 mm Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,528 L Overall Width: 1,767 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Gross vehicle weight: 1,742 kg Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Mazda Connect Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support Low Speed Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.