Just listed, previously registered in Quebec.  Very clean interior and exterior, black on black, no accident, clean drivetrain, runs and drives really good.  This car is perfect for someone who wants the versatility of an SUV (cargo space, five-seats, AWD) but doesn't want to compromise on driving feel, refinement and premium features. Whether you commute in the city, hit the highway, or face Canadian winters — this CX-5 GT has the balance of performance, luxury touches and practicality.

Key highlights

Engine: 2.5-litre SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder

Drivetrain: 6-speed automatic transmission paired with Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD for enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions. 

Fuel economy (AWD): Around 9.8 L/100 km city, 7.9 L/100 km highway (Canadian cycle) — smart for its class. 

Trim & features: As the GT (top tier) you're getting premium amenities — leather seating surfaces, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED lighting, and more. 

Interior & comfort: Spacious for five passengers, high-quality materials, refined ride with reduced road and wind noise (Mazda's improved insulation and double-pane glass). 

Safety & tech: Loaded with driver-aids and built-in smart features — include lane-departure warning, high beam control, blind-spot monitoring, and Mazda's premium audio/navigation.

2018 Mazda CX-5

151,620 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GT l Clean Carfax l Accident Free l AWD l

13171124

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT l Clean Carfax l Accident Free l AWD l

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

View Carfax Report

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,620KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM8J0389544

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,620 KM

Just listed, previously registered in Quebec.  Very clean interior and exterior, black on black, no accident, clean drivetrain, runs and drives really good.  This car is perfect for someone who wants the versatility of an SUV (cargo space, five-seats, AWD) but doesn’t want to compromise on driving feel, refinement and premium features. Whether you commute in the city, hit the highway, or face Canadian winters — this CX-5 GT has the balance of performance, luxury touches and practicality.

Key highlights

Engine: 2.5-litre SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder

Drivetrain: 6-speed automatic transmission paired with Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD for enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions. 

Fuel economy (AWD): Around 9.8 L/100 km city, 7.9 L/100 km highway (Canadian cycle) — smart for its class. 

Trim & features: As the GT (top tier) you’re getting premium amenities — leather seating surfaces, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED lighting, and more. 

Interior & comfort: Spacious for five passengers, high-quality materials, refined ride with reduced road and wind noise (Mazda’s improved insulation and double-pane glass). 

Safety & tech: Loaded with driver-aids and built-in smart features — include lane-departure warning, high beam control, blind-spot monitoring, and Mazda’s premium audio/navigation. 

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Mazda CX-5