2018 Mazda CX-5

$16,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, previously registered in Quebec. Very clean interior and exterior, black on black, no accident, clean drivetrain, runs and drives really good. This car is perfect for someone who wants the versatility of an SUV (cargo space, five-seats, AWD) but doesn’t want to compromise on driving feel, refinement and premium features. Whether you commute in the city, hit the highway, or face Canadian winters — this CX-5 GT has the balance of performance, luxury touches and practicality.
Key highlights
Engine: 2.5-litre SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder
Drivetrain: 6-speed automatic transmission paired with Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD for enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions.
Fuel economy (AWD): Around 9.8 L/100 km city, 7.9 L/100 km highway (Canadian cycle) — smart for its class.
Trim & features: As the GT (top tier) you’re getting premium amenities — leather seating surfaces, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED lighting, and more.
Interior & comfort: Spacious for five passengers, high-quality materials, refined ride with reduced road and wind noise (Mazda’s improved insulation and double-pane glass).
Safety & tech: Loaded with driver-aids and built-in smart features — include lane-departure warning, high beam control, blind-spot monitoring, and Mazda’s premium audio/navigation.Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
