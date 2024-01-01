$13,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Grand Touring
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Used
170,199KM
VIN 3MZBN1M33JM258836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1146
- Mileage 170,199 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.39
Exterior
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Additional Features
SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6
Front fog lights: LED
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Door trim: leatherette
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 100 amps
Rear brake diameter: 10.4
Steering ratio: 14.0
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Automatic emergency braking: front
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.6 in.
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 6
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / self-leveling
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Internet radio app: AHA / Pandora / Stitcher
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Impact sensor: alert system / post-collision safety system
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
