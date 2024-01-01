Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

113,665 KM

$17,999

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4249
  • Mileage 113,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
- Highly optioned tech pkg

Here comes another beautiful Mazda 3 GT hatchback with all the goodies! This sporty hatch is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, A/C, BOSE audio, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC. - Cash price
$18,398 PLUS HST & LIC. - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

