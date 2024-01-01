$17,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,665KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4249
- Mileage 113,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
- Highly optioned tech pkg
Here comes another beautiful Mazda 3 GT hatchback with all the goodies! This sporty hatch is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, A/C, BOSE audio, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC. - Cash price
$18,398 PLUS HST & LIC. - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
