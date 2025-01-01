Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

123,931 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
13325354

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT AUTO

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 13325354
  2. 13325354
  3. 13325354
  4. 13325354
  5. 13325354
  6. 13325354
  7. 13325354
  8. 13325354
  9. 13325354
  10. 13325354
  11. 13325354
  12. 13325354
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,931KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1W34JM235532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,931 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX FWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Kia Sportage LX FWD 105,896 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2020 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 71,593 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT AUTO 123,931 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2018 Mazda MAZDA3