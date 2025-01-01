2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$15,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,931KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1W34JM235532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,931 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
