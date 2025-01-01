Menu
Account
Sign In
Black 2D Convertible 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4MATIC®, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

30,204 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

CONVERTIBLE | 4 MATIC | LOW MILAGE | MINT CONDITION |

Watch This Vehicle
12449242

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

CONVERTIBLE | 4 MATIC | LOW MILAGE | MINT CONDITION |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12449242
  2. 12449242
  3. 12449242
  4. 12449242
  5. 12449242
  6. 12449242
  7. 12449242
  8. 12449242
  9. 12449242
  10. 12449242
  11. 12449242
  12. 12449242
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDWK4KB7JF640933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64377A
  • Mileage 30,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 2D Convertible 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4MATIC®, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.


Reviews:
* Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class CONVERTIBLE | 4 MATIC | LOW MILAGE | MINT CONDITION | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class CONVERTIBLE | 4 MATIC | LOW MILAGE | MINT CONDITION | 30,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL 145,344 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra AS IS | GL | LOW MILAGE | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra AS IS | GL | LOW MILAGE | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 105,947 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class