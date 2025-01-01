$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
CONVERTIBLE | 4 MATIC | LOW MILAGE | MINT CONDITION |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDWK4KB7JF640933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64377A
- Mileage 30,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Black 2D Convertible 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4MATIC®, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Reviews:
* Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
