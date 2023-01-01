$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 4MATIC
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
73,903KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10342662
- Stock #: 1087
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB5JN521410
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,903 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Run flat tires
Media / Nav / Comm
Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Options
Power
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 4.13
Additional Features
Rear
3
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Taillights: adaptive
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Power windows: front
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Dash trim: metallic
Rear brake diameter: 11.6
Door trim: metallic
Alternator: 115 amps
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
speed sensitive
safety reverse
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3