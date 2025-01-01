Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced</span><br><span>- Well optioned</span><br><span>- AMG styling pkg</span></div><br /><div><br><span>Here comes a very desirable Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC with all the right equipment! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! </span></div><br /><div><br><span>Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.0L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, active brake assist, attention assist, sunroof, upgraded AMG alloys, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><br><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C<br></span><span>Extended warranty available!<br></span><span>$20,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$21,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div>

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

89,333 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

12461151

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,333KM

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4423
  • Mileage 89,333 KM

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class