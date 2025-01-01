$20,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,333KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4423
- Mileage 89,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned
- AMG styling pkg
Here comes a very desirable Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC with all the right equipment! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.0L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, active brake assist, attention assist, sunroof, upgraded AMG alloys, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$20,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$21,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class