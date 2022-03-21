$58,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 43 4MATIC - NAV! 360 CAM! HUD! BURMESTER!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$58,500
- Listing ID: 8727161
- Stock #: 3241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Highly equipped
WOW, what a stunning Mercedes-Benz E43 AMG 4MATIC with lots of upgrades! This stunning executive sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L - 6 cylinder twin turbo engine producing 396hp, 9-speed automatic transmission, navigation, 360 camera, heads up display, distronic, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, active steering, active park assist, adaptive cruise control, active suspension, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Burmester audio system, power rear sunshade, key-less go, memory seats, enhanced heated seats/steering wheel/arm rests, paddle shifters, upgraded interior lighting, satellite radio, and much more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $58,499 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
