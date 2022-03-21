Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

73,369 KM

$58,500

+ tax & licensing
$58,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 43 4MATIC - NAV! 360 CAM! HUD! BURMESTER!

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 43 4MATIC - NAV! 360 CAM! HUD! BURMESTER!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_LowKilometer

$58,500

+ taxes & licensing

73,369KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8727161
  Stock #: 3241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3241
  • Mileage 73,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Highly equipped

WOW, what a stunning Mercedes-Benz E43 AMG 4MATIC with lots of upgrades! This stunning executive sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
 

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L - 6 cylinder twin turbo engine producing 396hp, 9-speed automatic transmission, navigation, 360 camera, heads up display, distronic, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, active steering, active park assist, adaptive cruise control, active suspension, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Burmester audio system, power rear sunshade,  key-less go, memory seats, enhanced heated seats/steering wheel/arm rests, paddle shifters, upgraded interior lighting, satellite radio, and much more! Too many features to list!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $58,499 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory