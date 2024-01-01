$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,628KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4J24A58JZ612891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63450AJ
- Mileage 70,628 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Ruby Black Pearl 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE SE | PHEV | 4WD | LEATHER | BACK UP CAMERA | SE | PHEV | 4WD | LEATHER | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L DOHC 1-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Outlander PHEVs fuel-free driving experience and built-in fast-charge tech highly. The highway ride is soft and quiet, and the cargo hold is flexible and generously sized, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Outlander PHEVs fuel-free driving experience and built-in fast-charge tech highly. The highway ride is soft and quiet, and the cargo hold is flexible and generously sized, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 128,960 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Venza AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 236,577 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 77,071 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
519-742-4400
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander