Ruby Black Pearl 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE SE | PHEV | 4WD | LEATHER | BACK UP CAMERA | SE | PHEV | 4WD | LEATHER | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L DOHC 1-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners tend to rate the Outlander PHEVs fuel-free driving experience and built-in fast-charge tech highly. The highway ride is soft and quiet, and the cargo hold is flexible and generously sized, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

70,628 KM

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

VIN JA4J24A58JZ612891

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63450AJ
  • Mileage 70,628 KM

Ruby Black Pearl 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE SE | PHEV | 4WD | LEATHER | BACK UP CAMERA | SE | PHEV | 4WD | LEATHER | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L DOHC 1-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Outlander PHEVs fuel-free driving experience and built-in fast-charge tech highly. The highway ride is soft and quiet, and the cargo hold is flexible and generously sized, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

4x4
1 Speed Automatic

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander